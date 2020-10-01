Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft announces new keyboard, mouse and other accessories

Now there are more options for decking out your home office.
Ann Smajstrla
26m ago
Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse
Microsoft

As people around the world are settling into new work- or study-from-home routines, Microsoft is rolling out new products it says will upgrade your home office space. The tech giant has announced accessories to accompany its new Surface products, including a compact keyboard and mouse.

Microsoft describes the new Designer Compact Keyboard as “slim, narrow and elegant.” The keyboard has a two-year battery life, and thanks to Bluetooth capability can switch between three devices. It starts at $69.99. For those who don’t need a full keyboard (or want to add more features to the Compact Keyboard), Microsoft is offering a similarly small and wireless number pad for $24.99.

If you’re looking to make your home office experience comfortable and conducive to long hours in front of the computer, Microsoft has designed a “light and durable” Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse with a soft thumb rest. The wireless mouse is priced at $49.99.

Finally, Microsoft’s new wireless display adapter supports 4K resolution for projecting work or school presentations onto a bigger screen; it’s priced at $69.99. Microsoft hasn’t yet said when these accessories will be on sale, but we’d imagine they’ll be available alongside the new Surface hardware the company announced today.

