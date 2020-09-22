Microsoft gives Outlook for Mac a facelift for Big Sur

Microsoft’s big changes to Outlook don’t end with an updated iOS app — Outlook’s Mac version will also get a major facelift in October, just in time for Apple’s macOS Big Sur release.
Announced as part of Microsoft’s Ignite developer conference, the new Outlook features new icons that more closely tie-in to the rest of the company’s apps, along with lots of rounded corners and semi-translucent panels to let whatever’s behind the app shine through slightly. In other words, it’s all clean, friendly and flat, much like the redesigned Big Sur apps Apple first showed off over the summer. At first blush, these might be unusual changes to an app that historically has been as straightlaced as it gets, but Microsoft was apparently keen to make Outlook feel “natural” when it runs on OSes other than Windows.