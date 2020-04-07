Microsoft opens Project xCloud beta signups in 11 new European countries

Microsoft’s game-streaming service, Project xCloud, is slated for launch in 11 new countries. Following its arrival in the US, UK and South Korea, the company has revealed in a blog post that the service will next roll out in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

However, it’s not exactly clear when this will happen. Given the current situation with COVID-19 and the unprecedented demand internet bandwidth is facing as millions of people around the world stay at home, the company says Project xCloud will launch in these countries when it is confident “it is sensible to do so.” It added that it plans to “take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time.”