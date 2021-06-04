Watch Microsoft's second E3 showcase here at 1PM ET

Get more details on upcoming Xbox games, including 'Halo Infinite.'
K. Holt|06.17.21
June 17th, 2021
Xbox Series X
From Starfield and Halo Infinite to Redfall and Forza Horizon 5, Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to talk about during their 90-minute E3 showcase. But with so many games and so little time, there's much more to delve into. As such, Microsoft is running it back with a second E3 conference, which promises behind-the-scenes info and chats with developers about upcoming games.

Xbox Games Showcase Extended, which is hosted by Parris Lilly of Gamertag Radio, will feature 343 Industries, World’s Edge, Playground Games, Ninja Theory and Double Fine, as well as some Xbox partners and other names. It's unclear whether there will be any game announcements or more details about the Xbox Mini Fridge, so it's maybe best to cool any expectations on those fronts. You can watch the stream right here at 1PM ET.

