Microsoft's online-only Build 2022 event kicks off May 24

Registration is free and opens in late April.
Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola|03.30.22
@terrortola

Sponsored Links

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
March 30th, 2022
In this article: computer, news, gear, Microsoft Build 2022, microsoft, developer conference
A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo. Microsoft Corp announced more big cuts to its smartphone business on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
Mike Segar / reuters

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, 2020, Microsoft's annual Build conference for developers, engineers and IT professionals has been held online. But after two years of lockdowns, and nearly 15 months since the release of effective vaccines, Build 2022 will once again be hosted online, from May 24th through 26th.

While the conference is largely geared towards professionals, plenty of consumer-facing tech has emerged from previous years' events, from advances to Microsoft Teams to the "next generation" of Windows. This year, attendees will "experience market-specific content and connection opportunities for France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK in Regional Spotlights," according to the conference's launch site, in addition to the standard slate of keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Registration for the conference opens in late April and will be free. You can check out the event agenda at the Build 2022 homepage.  

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget