Miffed ‘Rainbow Six Seige’ player sentenced for swatting Ubisoft Montreal’s offices

A disgruntled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige gamer who called in a fake emergency to Ubisoft’s Montreal office was sentenced this week to three years of community service, according to The Montreal Gazette. Yanni Ouahioune, 22, was handed the sentence on Monday in Paris following his call to authorities about a fake hostage situation in November 2020.

Police say Ouahioune called in the hoax because he was angry he had been banned several times from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. In response to the bogus call, a heavily armed squad of police officers surrounded the building. The officers secured the headquarters — and closed several nearby streets — before confirming there wasn’t an active threat. Ouahioune allegedly called from his parents’ house using Russian servers to mask his identity (unsuccessfully). After being charged, La Presse reported (via Polygon) that Ouahioune pleaded for Ubisoft to unban his account. “Can you say that I am kindly asking the Ubisoft team to ‘unban’ my account please,” Ouahioune said. “I have put over $1,500 in cosmetic enhancements in my profile.”

The sentencing also includes Ouahioune’s alleged part in a DDoS attack against a French government office and making threats against Minecraft developers. The convicted hoaxer will reportedly be required to “compensate victims, undergo treatment for a mental health problem and either work or undergo training” in addition to the community service.

Magali Valence, Ubisoft director of external communication for Ubisoft Montreal, told The Montreal Gazette in an email that it acknowledges the court’s decision. “In this trial we were committed to representing the interests of our employees who were affected by this false hostage-taking alert at our Montreal studio. It was important for us to denounce this violent and unacceptable incident. Out of respect for our employees who were affected by this event, we will not comment further.”