Mini's Vision Urbanaut concept looks like a living room on wheels

Mini had an eye-catching self-driving concept to show off at BMW's NextGen event. If the Mini Vision Urbanout ever became a reality, it'd have more interior space than any other Mini, and be perhaps the coziest way to get around town.
The Mini Vision Urbanout has three core "moments" or modes -- Chill, Wanderlust and Vibe -- and the vehicle's interior and exterior will move around to reflect those. "The Chill moment invites you to catch a breath and pause in the here and now. The car becomes a kind of retreat, a haven where you can relax – or work with full concentration – during a journey," Oliver Heimer, Mini's head of design, said in a statement. "Wanderlust is the only Mini moment where the Mini Vision Urbanaut is being driven or driving with automated driving functions. The moment Vibe puts time with other people at centre stage – in every way.”