Image credit: Moog

Moog's new coffee table book is filled with tips for synth nerds

'Patch & Tweak with Moog' includes contributions from Hanz Zimmer, Trent Reznor and Suzanne Ciani.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
17m ago
Patch and Tweak with Moog
Moog

Kim Bjørn and his company Bjooks have made quite a name for themselves over the last couple of years with large, glossy and nerdy tomes dedicated to the finer points of synth patching, instrument interface design and guitar pedals. (I personally own Pedal Crush and can attest to its awesomeness.) Now the Kickstarter darling is joining forces with Moog for Patch and Tweak with Moog, a book dedicated to tips, tricks and ideas for the semi-modular Mother family — including the Mother 32, DFAM, Subharmonicon, Grandmother and Matriarch.

The 200 page coffee table book is filled with synth history and an inside look at the Moog factory. But more importantly, it’s loaded with interviews with artists at all stages of their career and even Moog employees who offer their favorite patching ideas. Icons like Suzanne Ciani and Trent Reznor offer tips as do Stranger Things composers Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon, and keyboard shredding extraordinaire Lisa Bella Donna. There’s even an introduction written by Hanz Zimmer, one of the most important film composers of our time.

Patch and Tweak with Moog
Moog

Patch and Tweak with Moog is available to preorder now for $39.99 and will be shipping November 6th. And if you can’t wait that long, you can get a sneak peak at the inside here.

