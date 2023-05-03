Motorola's folding Razr+ will have a giant external display

Motorola skipped the US market with last year's Razr, but it's coming back — and there may be reasons to consider the company's latest foldable phones over Samsung's rival Galaxy Z Flip series.The company has introduced a 2023 Razr family headlined by the Razr+ (Razr 40 Ultra in Europe), a flagship-level model whose centerpiece is a comparatively huge 3.6-inch, 1,056 x 1,066 external display running at up to 144Hz. The extra real estate allows for quick access "panels" (including a dedicated Spotify panel) and even mini games.

The folding action is also improved. Like the Z Flip, you can now open the device at different angles for hands-free recording and video viewing. A redesigned hinge also makes this the thinnest foldable phone on the market when closed, Motorola claims. The internal 6.9-inch, 165Hz 1080p screen (slightly larger than the 6.7 inches of before) is "nearly creaseless" at the same time, and you'll find spatial audio that includes Dolby Atmos support.

The Razr+ isn't any faster than the 2022 model with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM. Motorola is rethinking its camera approach, mind you. The new phone includes 'just' a 12MP main camera, but dual-pixel autofocus and a wide f/1.5 aperture could make it well-suited to low-light shots. You'll also find a 13MP ultra-wide cam that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 32MP selfie camera sits in a cutout in the main display. The clamshell should last longer, too, thanks to a larger 3,800mAh battery that reportedly lasts all day and night with wireless or 30W wired charging.

The price may be as much of a draw as the phone itself. Motorola will sell the Razr+ with 256GB of storage on June 23rd through its website, AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, Optimum Mobile and Spectrum Mobile for $1,000, or $41.67 per month in a two-year instalment plan. In Europe, it's available now for €1,200. That's well below the price of past US models, and makes it competitive with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 you can buy as of this writing. It's just a question of whether or not you like Motorola's hardware enough to avoid waiting for the likely Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch this summer.

Motorola

There will also be a rare option for the budget-conscious, or those who simply want to reduce the temptation to check their phones. The plain Motorola Razr (Razr 40 elsewhere) has a 6.9-inch, 144Hz 1080p main display with the same hinge tech as the higher-end model, but carries a much smaller 1.5-inch external screen that provides just the essentials — in a sense, it harkens back to older Z Flip models.

You'll have to settle for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 128GB of storage. However, you will get a larger 4,200mAh battery and a higher-resolution 64MP main camera. This may be the better option if you're more interested in longevity than raw speed.

The base Razr will reach North America sometime in the "coming months." Motorola hasn't divulged pricing, but executives say the device will be "meaningfully cheaper" than the Razr+. If so, that could make it one of the first modestly-priced foldables in the US. You won't have to pay top-tier money to get a more pocketable handset, even if you're sacrificing some performance in the process.