Firefox offers its own take on suggested web links

Just be ready for some sponsored recommendations.
Jon Fingas
09.15.21
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
September 15th, 2021
news, gear, Windows, internet, Mozilla, software, web, Linux, ads, browser, Firefox, Mac
BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: The logo of the free Webbrowser Mozilla Firefox is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

You no longer need to use the likes of Chrome or Safari if you want the occasional suggestions for web searches. Mozilla is rolling out a Firefox Suggest feature that, as the name implies, offers relevant links when you're typing in a search, whether from the general web or from Pocket. Look for Costa Rica, for instance, and you'll get a Wikipedia link to help you learn more about the country.

The company is also working on contextual suggestion that rely on sending typed searches, click info and "city-level" location info. That may raise concerns given Firefox's historical focus on privacy, but Mozilla stressed the handful of early US users would have to opt-in.

The larger concern may be the objectivity of some Suggest links. Mozilla also plans to recommend content from "sponsored, vetted partners," such as an eBay link when you look for Vans shoes. While Mozilla is promising "credible" material, these won't necessarily be the most logical, organic suggestions possible. You can simply launch a standard web search to ignore these de facto ads, but this does mean you'll want to look carefully at some links before you click them.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
