Mozilla is shutting down Firefox Send and Notes

Mozilla plans to say goodbye to two of its lesser-known products this year. The first is Firefox Send, a tool the company introduced in 2017 to allow users to share encrypted files. Send was generally well-liked by the Firefox community, so it might be surprising to find out Mozilla plans to discontinue it. However, as these things sometimes go, a couple of bad apples ruined the experience for everyone else.
Earlier in the summer, Mozilla saw that some malicious users had started to use Send to carry out phishing attacks and ship malware. In response, Mozilla took down the tool. At the time, it said it would relaunch it a later date after it had the chance to add better reporting capabilities. But the company has now changed its mind.