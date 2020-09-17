Mozilla is shutting down Firefox Send and Notes

"In the intervening period, as we weighed the cost of our overall portfolio and strategic focus, we made the decision not to relaunch the service," Mozilla said. Since Send is already offline, there's nothing you have to do to prepare for its decommissioning.

The other tool Mozilla is sunsetting is Firefox Notes. Like Send, Notes grew out of the company's defunct Test Pilot program. It was initially a way for Mozilla to try out new ways to sync encrypted data. Once the experiment ran its course, the company kept Notes around as a tool you could use in Firefox and Firefox for Android.

In early November, Mozilla says it will discontinue support for the Firefox Notes app and syncing service. If you have the extension already installed on your desktop computer, you'll get the chance to export all your notes. However, after November, it won't be possible to install the extension again.

It's never easy to see a company discontinue a product, particularly if you depended on that app for its utility. In its defense, Mozilla says parting ways with Firefox Send and Notes will allow it to focus on products like its recently launched VPN service.