Firefox's overhauled Android app adds the browser's best desktop features

Mozilla has just released one of its biggest updates for the Android version of its Firefox browser in a while. A lot of this release sees Mozilla adding features that are popular with users on desktop. One of those is dark mode, which wasn't available on Firefox for Android before. But the first thing you'll probably notice about the new Firefox for Android is that Mozilla has moved the URL bar to the bottom of the screen. The company says it made this tweak to accommodate phones that keep getting bigger. If you want, you can move it back to the top of the interface.
Another major feature making its way over from the desktop version of Firefox is Mozilla's Enhanced Tracking Protection. This feature does what its name suggests: it protects you against trackers that attempt to misuse your browsing data. When you first launch the updated app, you’ll have the option to choose between three levels of protection: Standard, Strict and Custom. The default Standard option won't block content trackers, so you'll still see ads when you visit a website. But you won't have to worry about things like fingerprinters. Switching to the strict setting will keep block out of sight. On the privacy front, Mozilla has integrated a couple of features from Firefox Focus into the browser's private mode. One of the more notable ones allows you to set Firefox so that it always opens links in a private tab.