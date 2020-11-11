Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf takes on Hue with its first bulb and lightstrip

It's not just making wall tiles.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
15m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nanoleaf Essentials bulb and lightstrip
Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf is still closely associated with its signature light panels, but it’s now diving headlong into the ‘conventional’ smart lighting space dominated by the likes of Philips Hue. The company has introduced an Essentials line that includes its first bulb and lightstrip. They offer the multi-color lighting you’d expect, but they’re also the first home-oriented lights to work with Thread mesh networking for smart home devices — you just need a “border router” (even a speaker like the HomePod mini) to get a low-latency, reliable link between your bulbs without a dedicated hub or bridge.

They can also connect through Bluetooth if Thread isn’t an option. The A19-sized bulb is reportedly offers the brightest white lighting on the market with a peak 1,100 lumens and an average 806 lumens, while the lightstrip is available in an 80-inch cuttable length with 40-inch expansions that can extend a strip to nearly 33 feet. As you might guess, you can control any Essentials hardware with Nanoleaf’s app, Google Assistant or HomeKit.

The Essentials line will cost you $20 per bulb, $50 for the base lightstrip and $25 for a lightstrip expansion. They’ll initially be available solely through Apple’s online and retail stores. They won’t be the most affordable smart lights you can get, then, but the hub-free Thread approach might make them appealing if you’d rather not pay for a special box just to have your lights work in harmony.

In this article: Nanoleaf, lighting, smart home, light bulbs, bulb, Lightstrip, home, household, thread, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best deals we found in Best Buy's 'Treat Yourself' sale

The best deals we found in Best Buy's 'Treat Yourself' sale

View
'BioShock Collection' and other Switch games get big discounts at Amazon

'BioShock Collection' and other Switch games get big discounts at Amazon

View
YouTube Premium members can get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

YouTube Premium members can get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

View
NASA has officially certified SpaceX for operational space flights

NASA has officially certified SpaceX for operational space flights

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr