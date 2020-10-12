Reruns of Netflix's 'Narcos' series will stream on PlutoTV for free

If you live in the US, soon enough you won’t need a Netflix subscription to watch all of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. Starting on October 20th, ViacomCBS will begin streaming the crime drama on its PlutoTV platform.

You’ll have the chance to watch all five seasons of the series, in both English and Spanish, through Pluto TV’s Crime Drama and Narco Novelas channels, as well as a dedicated Narcos channel. Season one will air weeknights at 10PM ET, with catch-up episodes becoming available to stream the day after at 8PM ET. Pluto TV plans to debut a new season of the series every month through to February 2021.