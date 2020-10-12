Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Gaumont International Television

Reruns of Netflix's 'Narcos' series will stream on PlutoTV for free

It's not often the company's shows make their way to other platforms.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
40m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Narcos screencap
Gaumont International Television

If you live in the US, soon enough you won’t need a Netflix subscription to watch all of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. Starting on October 20th, ViacomCBS will begin streaming the crime drama on its PlutoTV platform.

You’ll have the chance to watch all five seasons of the series, in both English and Spanish, through Pluto TV’s Crime Drama and Narco Novelas channels, as well as a dedicated Narcos channel. Season one will air weeknights at 10PM ET, with catch-up episodes becoming available to stream the day after at 8PM ET. Pluto TV plans to debut a new season of the series every month through to February 2021. 

It’s rare but not unheard of for a Netflix series to make its way to a competitor. Most famously, Comedy Central secured the linear TV rights to BoJack Horseman in 2018.  More recently, cable networks have picked up shows like One Day at a Time and Tuca & Bertie after Netflix canceled them.

In this article: Netflix, Narcos, Narcos: México, streaming, Streaming video, pluto tv, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

View
Lenovo's Thinkpad C13 Yoga is a Chromebook built for the office

Lenovo's Thinkpad C13 Yoga is a Chromebook built for the office

View
Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

View
NASA delays first Crew Dragon operational mission to November

NASA delays first Crew Dragon operational mission to November

View
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr