NASA approves Blue Origin's New Glenn for future uncrewed missions

NASA has approved Blue Origin’s New Glenn heavy lift rocket for future unmanned scientific and exploration missions, even though the 310 foot reusable booster has yet to fly. The contract, part of the space agency’s NASA Launch Services (NLS), is an important step in Blue Origin’s quest to compete with SpaceX, Boeing and others for valuable civilian and national security launch contracts.
While NASA hasn’t award any specific contracts to Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company will be able to compete against rivals once New Glenn has proved itself in flight. “We are proud to be in NASA’s launch services catalog and look forward to providing reliable launches for future NASA missions aboard New Glenn for years to come,” said Blue Origin senior VP Jarrett Jones.