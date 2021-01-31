NASA's delayed Moon lander contracts cast doubt on Artemis timeline

More signs are emerging that NASA’s Artemis program might not bring people to the Moon on time. The Verge has learned that NASA quietly pushed back the award timeframe for two lunar lander contracts from late February to April 30th, including the lunar landing system contract involving Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics. The space agency said it needed more time to evaluate proposals and maintain a “seamless transition” from the development phase, although it said there was a chance it would award contracts sooner than late April.
Blue Origin is working on its Blue Moon lander, while SpaceX is developing its Starship rocket. Dynetics is building a lander in a team-up with Sierra Nevada.