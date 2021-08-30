Cheaper 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' Blu-ray sets are on the way

Here's some good news if you're looking to get your hands on a Neon Genesis Evangelion Blu-ray set without paying through the nose. It emerged this month that the anime will be released on the format in North America for the first time later this year as part of a $275 Ultimate Edition. Although that set sold out quickly, you'll still have the chance to buy a copy of the saga on Blu-ray, as there are two other options on the way from distributor GKids.

NEON GENESIS #EVANGELION now available to pre-order on Standard & Collector’s Edition Blu-ray!



▸ Both feature the complete series, EVANGELION:DEATH (TRUE)² and THE END OF EVANGELION

▸ Collector’s Edition includes bonus Classic Dub & Subtitled Versionshttps://t.co/MN2UaYop32 pic.twitter.com/0AKJ2lLyG6 — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) August 30, 2021

The Collector’s Edition set includes 11 discs. You'll be able to watch the the 26-episode series and the Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion movies in the more recent "official" dubbed and subtitled versions, or the classic dubbed or subtitled versions. There's also seven hours of bonus material — including animatics and music videos — eight art cards and a 40-page book.

Like the Ultimate Edition, the Collector's Edition package will be released on December 8th. Lock in a pre-order and it'll set you back $175, as Polygon notes, but it'll cost $220 as of the release date.

If you can't wait quite that long, or aren't willing to pony up at least three figures for a Neon Genesis Evangelion Blu-ray set, the Standard Edition arrives a month earlier. It includes the series and both movies, along with five hours of bonus features. However, you won't get the classic dub or subtitles with this set. It costs $60, or $46 if you pre-order.