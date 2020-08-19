Google rolls back update that gave people free access to a Nest Aware perk

If you own a Google Home, you have noticed it doing something it hadn't done before. Toward the start of August, Google erroneously rolled out an update to its smart speakers that gave some people free access to a perk that comes with its Nest Aware subscription. The specific feature notifies you when your Home or Nest device hears glass breaking or a smoke alarm going off.

Since the feature came online without explanation from Google, it led some to believe that their smart speaker was listening for everyday sounds and invading their privacy. The error should now be resolved, however.