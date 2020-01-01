Latest in Gear

Image credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Google's whole-home Nest Aware subscription is available now

The service promises a simpler, unified home security experience.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
18m ago
Comments
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A Nest Cam is displayed during the Google I/O conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 7, 2019. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Google’s streamlined Nest Aware service is finally rolling out in 19 markets several months after it was first announced. As of this week, you can now pay $60 per year (or $6 per month) to provide 30 days of event video history for all your Nest security devices instead of paying per camera. Pay $120 per year (or $12 per month) and Nest Aware Plus will both double the event history to 60 days and offer 10 days of 24/7 history.

The new Aware will also record and share any event clip that needs your attention, such as a package at the door or an intruder. Your Nest speakers and smart displays will let you know if about concerning sounds, such as breaking glass or a smoke alarm, and you can take care of remote relatives if they have a Nest Hub Max.

You can switch to the new subscription if you’re an existing Aware customer, although you’ll need to migrate from a Nest account to Google if you haven’t already. And it won’t surprise you to hear that Google is sweetening the pot for both newcomers and those wanting to expand their setups under the update plan. The Nest Hub’s price has dropped to an easier-to-swallow $90 from its prior $130, while the Nest Cam Indoor is dropping from $200 to $130. Those price cuts won’t reach the Google Store until midnight Pacific (3AM Eastern) on May 13th, but third-party retailers like Best Buy are offering them now.

In this article: Google, Nest Aware, Nest, home security, security camera, Nest Cam, Nest Hub, Nest Cam Indoor, security, subscription, Services, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AirPods Pro are at their lowest Amazon price ever

AirPods Pro are at their lowest Amazon price ever

View
Apple now considers your 2014 MacBook Air 'vintage'

Apple now considers your 2014 MacBook Air 'vintage'

View
Specialized's latest e-bike is a super-light all-rounder

Specialized's latest e-bike is a super-light all-rounder

View
Twitter will let employees work from home indefinitely

Twitter will let employees work from home indefinitely

View
YouTube Music will transfer your Google Play songs with one click

YouTube Music will transfer your Google Play songs with one click

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr