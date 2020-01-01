Google's whole-home Nest Aware subscription is available now

Google’s streamlined Nest Aware service is finally rolling out in 19 markets several months after it was first announced. As of this week, you can now pay $60 per year (or $6 per month) to provide 30 days of event video history for all your Nest security devices instead of paying per camera. Pay $120 per year (or $12 per month) and Nest Aware Plus will both double the event history to 60 days and offer 10 days of 24/7 history.

The new Aware will also record and share any event clip that needs your attention, such as a package at the door or an intruder. Your Nest speakers and smart displays will let you know if about concerning sounds, such as breaking glass or a smoke alarm, and you can take care of remote relatives if they have a Nest Hub Max.