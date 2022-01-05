Netflix's latest mobile games include an open-world card battler

There's also a 'Where's Waldo?' style hunt.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|01.19.22
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
January 19th, 2022
In this article: iOS, news, gaming, iPhone, Netflix, Android, games, iPad, mobile, video games
'Arcanium' game from Netflix on iPhone
Supercombo/Netflix

Netflix is still relatively new to mobile gaming, but that isn't stopping it from quickly releasing new titles. What's on Netflix notes the streaming service has unveiled two new titles for subscribers. The headliner, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, is an Android and iOS card battler reminiscent of Hearthstone. Supercombo's mobile adaptation of its Steam Early Access game may be single-player, but it adds open-world and roguelike elements you don't often see in titles like this.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The other release, Krispee Street, is billed as a "feel-good hidden object game" for Android and iOS. FrostyPop's newest project is effectively a Where's Waldo?-style character and item hunt based on the Krispee Street webcomic. It's decidedly more relaxed than Arcanium and offers both a daily puzzle and a future "Zen Mode" to help you unwind.

The Netflix game library is still relatively small (these latest additions bring it to nine), and likely won't be a draw by itself. The collection should become more substantial over time, though, and this might reduce the temptation to skip a month when you've run out of things to watch.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget