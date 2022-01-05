Netflix's latest mobile games include an open-world card battler

Netflix is still relatively new to mobile gaming, but that isn't stopping it from quickly releasing new titles. What's on Netflix notes the streaming service has unveiled two new titles for subscribers. The headliner, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, is an Android and iOS card battler reminiscent of Hearthstone. Supercombo's mobile adaptation of its Steam Early Access game may be single-player, but it adds open-world and roguelike elements you don't often see in titles like this.

The other release, Krispee Street, is billed as a "feel-good hidden object game" for Android and iOS. FrostyPop's newest project is effectively a Where's Waldo?-style character and item hunt based on the Krispee Street webcomic. It's decidedly more relaxed than Arcanium and offers both a daily puzzle and a future "Zen Mode" to help you unwind.

The Netflix game library is still relatively small (these latest additions bring it to nine), and likely won't be a draw by itself. The collection should become more substantial over time, though, and this might reduce the temptation to skip a month when you've run out of things to watch.