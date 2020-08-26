Netflix cancels 'Altered Carbon' after just two seasons

According to Variety, Netflix doesn't plan to produce a third season of Altered Carbon. Citing a source with "knowledge of the decision," Variety reports Netflix canned the show for one of its usual reasons. The company didn't see the series build enough an audience to justify its production budget. Netflix canceled another lavishly produced sci-fi series, the Wachowskis' Sense8, for the same reason. Deadline adds that the coronavirus pandemic, which played a part in the recent cancellation of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, didn't factor into the decision.

Netflix released the second season of the series, which stared Anthony Mackie as protagonist Takeshi Kovacs, in February following an almost two-year gap between the first season in 2018. In March, it also released an anime spinoff called Altered Carbon: Resleeved.