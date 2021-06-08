Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series starts streaming this fall

Cowboy Bebop fans won’t have to watch much longer to revisit the world of Spike, Faye, Jet and Edward. Netflix will release its live-action adaptation of the legendary Sunrise anime this fall, the company announced during day two of its Geeked Week programming. What’s more, original series composer Yoko Kanno is writing the adaptation’s soundtrack.

That’s not all genre fans have to look forward to this fall, however. In October, Netflix will release the second season of supernatural horror series Locke & Key following its initial 10-episode run last year . And speaking of second seasons, Netflix has renewed Shadow and Bone. That’s a quick turnaround considering the series premiered on April 23rd. Netflix didn’t share an expected release date, but the second season is likely to adapt Siege and Storm, the second book in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse trilogy.