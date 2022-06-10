'Downwell' creator debuts new game 'Poinpy' on Netflix

Netflix users can check out yet another mobile game as part of their subscription starting today. Poinpy is the latest title from Ojiro Fumoto, the creator of indie classic Downwell . It's another vertical scrolling game, but this time around, you're moving up instead of descending into a well.

Fumoto and Team Poinpy have eschewed the pixelated look of Downwell for an art style that's much more cute and colorful. You'll bounce your way up the screen and avoid or take out enemies. Players will need to collect food to feed a blue beast that's chasing them. As you progress, you'll unlock more abilities that could make future runs easier.

Poinpy is one of three games from Devolver Digital (which also published Downwell) that are coming to Netflix. Also on the way is Reigns: Three Kingdom, which is the fifth game in Nerial's Reigns series . The latest entry takes place in the latter years of the Han dynasty. You'll swipe cards to carry out negotiations, marry to bolster alliances and accrue more power. Netflix says players will "uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline and a host of unexpected mini-games." Reigns: Three Kingdom is scheduled for release later this year.

Nerial/Devolver Digital

The other Devolver title that's bound for Netflix's games service is Terra Nil. It's billed as a reverse city builder that centers around the climate crisis. You're tasked with restoring a barren wasteland by converting it into an "ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna." Terra Nil is being developed by Broforce studio Free Lives. It's said to be coming soon, but no release window was announced.