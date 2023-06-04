Netflix shares teaser for World War II drama ‘All The Light We Cannot See’

Between all the trailers Netflix shared yesterday during its Tudum event for properties like One Piece and 3 Body Problem , you may have missed some of the more grounded dramas the company was promoting at the same time. One of those was its upcoming adaption of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See. Netflix shared a new teaser for its four-part miniseries of the same name.

If you haven’t read Doerr’s excellent 2014 novel, All The Light We Cannot See is set during the Second World War and follows Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and Werner, a German orphan who is conscripted into the Nazi war machine at the start of the conflict. The two are connected to one another over the radio. Doerr’s lyrical prose is a highlight, but so is the novel’s attention to detail, with much of the narrative unfolding in the town of Saint-Malo.

In addition to a star-studded cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, as well as Aria Mia Loberti and Louis Hofmann as the story’s protagonists, All The Light We Cannot See features some noteworthy talent behind the camera. Steven Knight, best known for his work on Locke, Spencer and Peaky Blinders, wrote the adaption, while Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy directed the series. All The Light We Cannot See will start streaming on November 2nd, giving you some time to read the source material if you’re so inclined.

