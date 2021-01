If you enjoy watching an episode or two of a show before you drift off, Netflix's latest feature might be useful. It's testing a sleep timer function on Android devices.

A select number of users will see a clock icon when they watch something. If you tap it, you'll be able to select a time setting between 15, 30 or 45 minutes, or the end of the episode or movie you're streaming. After that time, the app will stop playing the video.