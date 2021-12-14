Netflix drops a surprise teaser for its 'Witcher' prequel

The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel to Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Anderzej Sapkowski’s dark fantasy novel series, will debut in 2022, and you can watch the first trailer now. In a surprise move, Netflix shared footage from the show as part of season two of The Witcher. The trailer is attached to the final episode of the season as a post-credits scene. And as of the writing of this article, Netflix has yet to upload the clip to YouTube.

THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN is coming to Netflix in 2022 pic.twitter.com/Bzva1q5jEu — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 17, 2021

Per Gizmodo , the trailer doesn’t provide many story hints, but what it does do is offer a look at Michelle Yeoh as Scian, one of the protagonists of the tale. Blood Origin will center on the Conjunction of the Spheres, the moment in the Witcher universe where humans, elves and monsters all came to inhabit the fantasy world of the series.