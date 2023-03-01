Netflix's ‘Stranger Things’ stage play will debut later this year 'The First Shadow' is a prequel that explores the origins of Joyce, Hopper and other characters.

Netflix has revealed more details about a Stranger Things prequel that you'll need to get off your couch to experience (at least for the foreseeable future). A stage play called Stranger Things: The First Shadow will premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End later this year. Netflix announced the production last year.

The play takes place in Hawkins in 1959, over two decades before the beginning of the '80s-set sci-fi/horror series. It will feature younger versions of key characters, including Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Henry Creel (aka Vecna). Netflix says The First Shadow "will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and to the beginning of the end." That suggests the play will tie into the show's fifth and final season , which doesn't have a release window as yet.

Welcome to Hawkins, 1959. Before the world turned upside down…



Stranger Things: The First Shadow. A new story live on stage.



London | Late 2023 | https://t.co/6dx4JppFhw pic.twitter.com/DTcWn21wXE — Stranger Things On Stage (@STOnStage) March 1, 2023

The First Shadow comes from the minds of series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry and Jack Thorne, the writer of Enola Holmes 2, which features Millie Bobby Brown. Trefry wrote the play, which is being directed by Tony and Emmy winner Stephen Daldry. Tickets will go on sale this spring and Netflix says those who register at the play's website will jump to the front of the line.