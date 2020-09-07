Amazon's 'New World' MMO is delayed again

Amazon is once delaying its upcoming colonial online RPG New World (via PCGamer). The company's Amazon Games studio says it now plans to release the game sometime in the spring of 2021. It's also delaying the title's final beta test to that same time frame.

The decision comes on the back of player feedback, with Amazon Games studio director Rich Lawrence saying the developer wants to spend the extra time adding more mid and endgame content to the title. "We want our players to feel completely immersed in the game, and know that our studio stands for quality and lasting gameplay you can trust -- and that means added time to get things where we want them before we fully release," he said.