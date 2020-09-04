Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Waymo

A new NHTSA tool will show you where self-driving cars are in testing

It's part of the agency's initiative that aims to improve transparency in the self-driving industry.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Waymo
Waymo

You can now see ongoing driverless testing programs across the US, thanks to a new tool from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency has launched the public-facing platform as part of its Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing Initiative, which aims to improve transparency in the self-driving industry. If you’ll recall, the NHTSA unveiled the initiative back in June, shortly after the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) published a study that says most Americans still don’t trust automated vehicle technologies.

PAVE surveyed 1,200 people, and 48 percent of them said they would never get into a self-driving taxi. A total of 20 percent think the technology will never be safe. NHTSA promised to share information from partner states and companies, including Uber and Waymo, as well as from the government as part of the initiative. This particular tool, Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said, “gives the public online access to data about the on-road testing of automated driving systems so the public can understand more about” them.

NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens also said:

“The more information the public has about the on-road testing of automated driving systems, the more they will understand the development of this promising technology. Automated driving systems are not yet available for sale to the public, and the AV TEST Initiative will help improve public understanding of the technology’s potential and limitations as it continues to develop.”

The tool can’t show you driverless vehicles’ locations in real time, but it can show you test locations per company. It can also show you the vehicle types the companies are testing, as well as each company’s self-assessment and safety reports when available. You can also see each state’s rules and policies on self—driving vehicles. According to Autoblog, the NHTSA plans to flesh out the data within the tool by teaming up with local agencies and program operators, suggesting that it could offer more information in the future.

In this article: nhtsa, self-driving, autonomous vehicle, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

View
NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

View
Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr