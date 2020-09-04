A new NHTSA tool will show you where self-driving cars are in testing

You can now see ongoing driverless testing programs across the US, thanks to a new tool from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency has launched the public-facing platform as part of its Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing Initiative, which aims to improve transparency in the self-driving industry. If you’ll recall, the NHTSA unveiled the initiative back in June, shortly after the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) published a study that says most Americans still don’t trust automated vehicle technologies.

PAVE surveyed 1,200 people, and 48 percent of them said they would never get into a self-driving taxi. A total of 20 percent think the technology will never be safe. NHTSA promised to share information from partner states and companies, including Uber and Waymo, as well as from the government as part of the initiative. This particular tool, Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said, “gives the public online access to data about the on-road testing of automated driving systems so the public can understand more about” them.