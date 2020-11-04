Latest in Gear

Nikon will let you use its cameras as high-end webcams

The Webcam Utility Software is available in beta for both Windows 10 and macOS.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
57m ago
Nikon Z50
Steve Dent/Engadget

Nikon has at last released software that turns your fancy DSLR or mirrorless camera into a high-end webcam. Other major camera makers have rolled out similar tools in the last several months, as video calls became much more prevalent amid stay-at-home measures to combat COVID-19.

The free Webcam Utility Software is available in beta for both Windows 10 and macOS. Along with video conference calls, Nikon suggests you can use a mirrorless camera or DLSR for livestreaming as well, just in case you’ve had designs on becoming a Twitch superstar.

Although there’s third-party software that does the trick for some Nikon cameras, this tool will allow people to use a wider range of models as webcams. The software currently supports the following cameras: Z 7II, Z 7, Z 6II, Z 6, Z 5, Z 50, D6, D5, D850, D810, D780, D750, D500, D7500, D7200, D5600, D5500, D5300 and D3500. Nikon says the utility will work with its upcoming models too.

