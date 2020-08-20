Latest in Gear

Sony cameras join the work-from-home webcam party

Recent compact, DSLR and mirrorless models work on Windows 10.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
11m ago
Sony's cameras can now be used as webcams, too
Following most of its rivals, Sony is helping you look better on Zoom calls with a software release that transforms its mirrorless, compact and DLSR cameras into webcams. The Imaging Edge Webcam app for Windows 10 works on models from the 2014 A7S up to the recent A7R IV and A6600 models. It also works on RX100 IV and later compact models, along with DSLRs back to the 2015 A68.

To make it work, you select your camera model, download the software and install it on your PC. Then, you adjust your camera’s settings (depending on the model) and connect it to your computer via a USB cable. From there, you can launch Zoom, WebEx or other videoconferencing app, and select your Sony camera from the webcam options.

Sony has some of the most popular mirrorless cameras right now, but was among the last to release a webcam app after Canon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, GoPro and others did. Since webcams have been scarce during the pandemic, the software will instantly give you a way to join video conferences and — most importantly — look better doing it.

