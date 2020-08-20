Sony cameras join the work-from-home webcam party

Following most of its rivals, Sony is helping you look better on Zoom calls with a software release that transforms its mirrorless, compact and DLSR cameras into webcams. The Imaging Edge Webcam app for Windows 10 works on models from the 2014 A7S up to the recent A7R IV and A6600 models. It also works on RX100 IV and later compact models, along with DSLRs back to the 2015 A68.

To make it work, you select your camera model, download the software and install it on your PC. Then, you adjust your camera’s settings (depending on the model) and connect it to your computer via a USB cable. From there, you can launch Zoom, WebEx or other videoconferencing app, and select your Sony camera from the webcam options.