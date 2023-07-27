Nintendo drops two classic Zelda titles for Switch Online subscribers

It's been two months since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom knocked our socks off, so if you’ve saved Hyrule and are looking for something else to play, Nintendo may have you covered. The company just dropped two classic Zelda titles onto its Nintendo Switch Online platform.

The games include The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, both released for the Game Boy Color way back in 2001. Despite sharing similar names and original release dates, these are separate titles with unique power ups, gimmicks, overworlds, NPCs, dungeons and more, though they do connect in certain spoilery ways.

Both of these classics are top-down adventures in the style of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and feature charming pixel-based graphics of the era. These are the original releases and have not been remade in any way, so you won’t get the same graphical flourishes seen in 2019's remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. However, that remake was $60 and these are (sort of) free. Also, many consider this pair to be some of the best games in the franchise’s storied history.

You need a Nintendo Online subscription to play both games, which costs $20 per year or $4 per month, with a seven day free trial available for newbies. You don’t, however, need one of those fancy Expansion Pack subscriptions. For the price, you also get access to plenty of other iconic Zelda titles from the NES and SNES days.