Nintendo moves 'Xenoblade Chronicles 3' release forward to July 29th

The JRPG will arrive a couple months earlier than expected.
Kris Holt
04.19.22
@krisholt

April 19th, 2022
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo/Monolith Soft

In a rare case when we're so used to major games getting delayed, Nintendo now plans to release Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Switch on July 29th. It originally scheduled the game for September, but perhaps in part due to a Zelda-shaped hole in the 2022 calendar, the company is moving up the release date.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive nearly five years after the previous game. While the JRPG will follow on from the events of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, it'll have a new cast of characters. A new trailer offers a peek at them in action and reveals that you can team with up to seven characters at the same time. A special edition that will be available exclusively through the My Nintendo Store includes a steelbook cover and an art book.

Despite the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild slipping to next spring, Nintendo still has an exciting lineup of exclusives for the rest of 2022. Nintendo Switch Sports arrives this month and June brings both Mario Strikers: Battle League and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The Live A Live remake will drop a week before Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Splatoon 3 is earmarked for sometime this summer, while Bayonetta 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are also expected to arrive later this year.

