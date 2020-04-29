Latest in Gaming

Image credit: WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images

Nintendo takes legal action against US Switch hack sellers

The games giant filed two lawsuits on Friday.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
This photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows Australian high school teacher Dante Gabriele playing Nintendo's Animal Crossing at home in Melbourne during the country's enforced COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown. - The leisurely world of Nintendo's latest release "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has struck a chord with gamers around the world, many of them yearning for a virtual escape from the onerous restrictions on movement and social activity brought on to contain the infection. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-games-Nintendo-entertainment,FOCUS by Sean Gleeson and Erwan Lucas (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images

Nintendo is back on its intellectual property flex, after it filed two lawsuits last week against Switch hackers selling software to play pirated video games. Court documents obtained by Polygon show that one lawsuit was filed in an Ohio court against the alleged operator of a site called UberChips, while the second was filed in a Seattle court against a number of anonymous defendants from different websites, all of which sell products from a hacking group called Team Xecuter.

According to the documents, these products let users bypass measures designed to prevent the “unauthorized access and copying” of Nintendo games. In doing so, they can then download an unauthorized operating system and play pirated games.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has honed its attention on unauthorized sellers. Back in 2019 it sued subscription-based games download service RomUniverse for “illegally” offering Nintendo games on its platform. In the past we’ve also seen the company crack down on indie creators and leisure services, as well as straight-up copycats.

As Polygon reports, this latest case sees Nintendo seeking $2,500 for every trafficking violation enabled by the defendants, plus a permanent injunction against these type of website. That could add up to a very hefty fine, and once again send a message to other and would-be pirates that Nintendo isn’t messing around when it comes to protecting its intellectual property.

 

