Nintendo's '1-2 Switch' party game is getting a sequel

Nintendo is launching a sequel to 1-2 Switch, its party title that features a robust collection of mini-games, on June 30th. It's called Everybody 1-2-Switch!, because you don't even need to use Joy-Cons to participate in some of its games — you can join in, as long as you're using a compatible smartphone. The original 1-2 Switch launched with 28 mini-games meant to get people playing and to liven up get-togethers. Some of them were odd, such as the game where you have to get a crying baby to sleep, but some were oddly fun. There's a mini-game where you have to pretend to be sashaying down the runway like a supermodel, and another where you have to milk a cow.

According to a report by Fanbyte last year, Nintendo has been working on the sequel for quite some time. However, testing groups reportedly excoriated the game, and families with kids, which are Nintendo's prime reason for enabling matches with more than two participants, apparently found the mini-games boring. People were calling the sequel "Horseshit," the publication wrote, because the host is a person wearing a horse mask. Was Nintendo able to fix its issues and create mini-games entertaining enough to change the testers' minds? It's not quite clear. In fact, the official product page for Everybody 1-2-Switch! is pretty bare and mostly just mentions the game's multi-player capability. It also says that the title will "feature everything from balloons to aliens."

The title will set you back $30 when it arrives. That's much less than its predecessor's $50 launch price, and, at this point, your guess is as good as ours on whether that's a good sign or a bad sign.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.