Epic has no plans for in-person 'Fortnite' tournaments in 2021

You won’t want to get your hopes up for a 2021 Fortnite World Cup — or any other in-the-flesh Fortnite competition, for that matter. Epic Games has revealed that it “do[es] not plan” to hold any in-person Fortnite tournaments in 2021. Instead, it’ll focus on the Fortnite Champion Series as the “constant measure of success” in the competitive landscape and hope that physical tourneys can return “at some point in the future.”

FNCS will carry on throughout 2021 and should now be more stable with a standardized trios format. The series for Season 5 starts on February 4th.