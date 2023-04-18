'No Man's Sky' Interceptor update adds new ships, corrupt worlds and VR improvements

Back in February, Hello Games rolled out an update for No Man's Sky that overhauled the game’s virtual reality experience on all platforms. Now the developer has released another update that doesn't only bring new VR features, but also expands the game's lore and introduces new experiences. In the latest free update called Interceptor, a new corruption has spread throughout the universe, infecting planets until they turn into purple-hazed worlds growing purple crystals, twisting sentinel machines into new forms and giving rise to new enemies.

Players may find themselves facing off against big spider-like and small crab-like machines, as well as corrupted drones, on these worlds. Hello Games says they're its most lethal antagonists yet and come armed with stealth tech, flamethrower and explosives. Players might also come across huge Sentinel capital ships that can provide them a challenging bout of space combat. In addition, the update gives players access to a variety of new Starship they can collect, powered by new tech and equipped with new features, such as an ability called the Anti-Gravity Well.

On the technical side of things, Interceptor brings improved visuals and new features for virtual reality that include wrist interface controls. Finally, this update comes with Xbox-focused improvements and was designed to enable smooth and consistent frame rate for visually complex scenes while playing on the console.

Interceptor will be available for download today on PC, the PS4 and the PS5, the Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and virtual reality.