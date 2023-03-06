Nothing will show off the Ear 2 earbuds on March 22nd A teaser image indicates the company will stick with its transparent aesthetic.

Those who've been looking for more details on Nothing's next earphones won't have to wait much longer. The company will spill the beans on the Ear 2 on March 22nd. There's an event scheduled for 10AM ET that day and you'll be able to watch it on Nothing's website, which claims that the Ear 2 will have "better sound" and "better clarity."

The latest Ear 2 teaser suggests that the charging case will cling onto the transparent aesthetic of Nothing's other products to date. The image shows a beetle pushing what appears to be a charging case outside of the frame. Founder Carl Pei's companies have a predilection for drip feeding information about products, so we could learn more about the Ear 2 in the run up to the event.

Nothing released the Ear 1 in summer 2021. It followed up on its first earbuds up with last year's Ear Stick . The Ear 2 will be Nothing's fourth product, as it released the Phone 1 in 2022.

Late last year, there were indications that Nothing is set to debut a different set of earbuds under a flanker brand. There were references to Particles by XO earbuds in Nothing Phone 1 firmware at the end of last year. Renders suggested that the earphones could have a peanut-style design. In any case, we'll find out what's on the immediate horizon for Nothing in a couple weeks.