Notion productivity app lifts limits on free plan

Notion, the popular productivity and note-taking app for mobile and desktop, has just become much more usable for free users. The company has lifted a couple of important limits for free accounts, allowing anybody to create as many pages and add as many “blocks” or elements in a page as they want.

Free users were previously limited to 1,000 blocks and had a storage limit to think of, both of which could be removed for $5 a month. Those who’ve come to rely on the app for their workflow would probably just choose to pay instead of worrying if they have enough blocks or storage. Now, though, they have access to unlimited pages and blocks and can share them with as many as five guests.