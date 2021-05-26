NVIDIA could announce the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU on June 1st

NVIDIA is up to its old tricks. It released a vague teaser to announce an event for next week, during which it could show off new graphics cards. Rumors have suggested the company will reveal the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs at the end of this month. With Computex getting underway on June 1st, the timing adds up.

Reports have pegged the RTX 3080 Ti as offering performance at a level in between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 . It's said to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory, 2GB more than the 3080, as well as a souped-up memory bandwidth and wider 384-bit bus (which would match the RTX 3090).

It seems likely that any new cards will limit the Ethereum hash rate. NVIDIA has been placing cryptocurrency mining restrictions in the GPUs it's been building recently. The idea is to make the cards less attractive to crypto miners so that they'll be easier for consumers to find. However, the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 are still like gold dust.

Still, it'll probably be very difficult to get your hands on a RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3070 Ti any time soon without paying vastly over the odds. If recent evidence is anything to go by, demand will far outstrip supply. The ongoing global shortage of semiconductors will limit availability even further.