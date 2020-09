A year after Facebook announced a way for people to play Oculus Rift games on the standalone Quest headset, it's preparing to bring Oculus Link out of beta. The feature will be available more broadly sometime this fall.

If you connect your Quest to a powerful enough gaming PC with a USB cable, Link effectively turns that headset into a Rift. At some point down the line, Oculus Link will have support 90 frames per second, which will make games look smoother on Oculus Quest 2.