Oculus Venues will bring Fox Sports boxing events to VR

Oculus Venues has been giving you a way to attend various events, including NBA games and live concerts, from the comfort of your own home since it launched a couple of years ago. Now, Facebook has teamed up with Fox Sports to bring three Premier Boxing Champions matches to virtual reality through the social VR experience for the Oculus Quest.

They’ll kick things off with the Amilcar Vidal and Edward "The Hunter" Ortiz showdown on November 14th, 8PM ET. Fox Sports will position cameras ringside so that viewers can get a close look at the action, “which is more important than ever,” the companies’ announcement reads, “as fans currently aren’t able to attend PBC events.” They’ve yet to reveal the other two boxing matches that you’ll be able to attend through Venues.