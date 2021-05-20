Omaze is doing an all-Apple sweepstakes

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Omaze is sweetening three of its electric car sweepstakes with an add-on opportunity to win a bundle of Apple products. Those who enter to win a Tesla Model S, an Audi e-tron Sportback or a Porsche Taycan Turbo S before 9am PT/12pm ET on May 21 will be automatically entered to win a bundle that includes an iPhone 12 Pro Max, an Apple Watch Series 6 and an iPad Pro. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries, regardless of if you choose the free or paid entry option.

As with other Omaze giveaways, the three in question are free to enter, but you can opt to pay for extra entries and the money benefits different charities. Once you enter one of the car giveaways, you'll be automatically entered to win the Apple bundle. What's more is that you'll receive the same number of entries for the Apple giveaway as you had for the main car sweepstakes, essentially giving you the same odds of winning either prize — and yes, you could win both. You can read more about how the secondary promotion works here.

If you choose the Tesla giveaway, a portion of the donations support 501CTHREE and GivePower, both of which aim to people around the world with limited access to safely-managed drinking water. The charity for the Audi giveaway is REVERB, which partners with musicians and festivals to help make concerts more environmentally friendly. Donations from the Porsche sweepstakes support GEANCO, an organization that helps people in Nigeria by focusing on health and education.

