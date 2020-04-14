Latest in Gear

The OnePlus 8 range is already on sale ahead of its announcement

The listing confirms a lot of specs that were leaked before launch.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
OnePlus 8
John Lewis

The OnePlus 8 hasn’t even had its official announcement, and yet the devices are already on sale. UK retailer John Lewis has the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro handsets listed on its website, starting at £599 — which is around $753 (although official pricing may differ) — and is promising free delivery within 14 days from its “approved supplier.”

The 5G-equipped OnePlus 8 line-up has seen its fair share of leaks in recent weeks, and the John Lewis listings go some way to confirm what we already knew in terms of their specifications. The OnePlus 8 comes in two variants; one features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the other boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They both share the same 6.55-inch 2400 x 1080 FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 4300 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 and notes a 6.78-inch 3168 x 1440 QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel quad camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Like its smaller counterpart, the Pro comes in two variants with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The hefty 4510mAh battery with Warp Charge technology promises 50-percent charge in 30 minutes. It also comes with Android 10 as standard and can be unlocked with a fingerprint.

In the UK, the OnePlus 8 with 8GB of RAM will cost £599 ($573) and the 12GB model will cost £699 ($879). The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at £799 ($1,005), ramping up to £899 ($1,130) for the beefier model.

With this in mind, you’ll be able to watch today’s launch event with some prior knowledge of the devices on show, but there may still be some surprises in store. Watch the event live on YouTube at 8AM PT/11AM EST.

 

