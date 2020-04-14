The OnePlus 8 range is already on sale ahead of its announcement

The OnePlus 8 hasn’t even had its official announcement, and yet the devices are already on sale. UK retailer John Lewis has the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro handsets listed on its website, starting at £599 — which is around $753 (although official pricing may differ) — and is promising free delivery within 14 days from its “approved supplier.”

The 5G-equipped OnePlus 8 line-up has seen its fair share of leaks in recent weeks, and the John Lewis listings go some way to confirm what we already knew in terms of their specifications. The OnePlus 8 comes in two variants; one features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the other boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They both share the same 6.55-inch 2400 x 1080 FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 4300 mAh battery.