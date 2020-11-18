Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

The OnePlus 8T is $120 off at B&H Photo today only

The OnePlus 8 Pro with a free pair of OnePlus Buds is only $799, too.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

OnePlus 8T smartphone
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

OnePlus came out with a number of solid Android handsets this year and many of them are on sale now that the company’s Black Friday deals are available. But the best deal comes not directly from OnePlus but from B&H Photo, which has the OnePlus 8T for $629 today only. That’s $120 off its normal price, and while not quite as good as OnePlus’ previous deal that gave you two of these handsets for $1,123, it’s a great deal to consider if you only need one new smartphone this year.

Also of note are deals on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: the former has been discounted to $599 while the latter is now $799. If you buy the OnePlus 8 Pro directly from the company, you’ll get a free pair of OnePlus Buds, too.

Buy OnePlus 8 T at B&H - $629 Buy OnePlus 8 at OnePlus - $599 Buy OnePlus 8 Pro bundle at OnePlus - $799 Buy OnePlus 8 Pro at Amazon - $799

The OnePlus 8 T essentially stuffs the best features of the 8 Pro into a smaller design. We gave it a score of 84 and it runs on a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its 6.55-inch AMOLED display is lovely with its 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and its peak brightness of 1,100 nits makes it much easier to use outside on a sunny day. Its performance is solid and we appreciate the included Warp Charge 65 feature, which charges the handset from zero to 42 percent in only 10 minutes.

We can only knock the OnePlus 8T for its lack of wireless charging and sub-par camera performance. The latter shouldn’t scare anyone, though — the cameras are just fine for a device in this price range, but they aren’t as great in low-light conditions as the cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

And the 5G-capable 8 Pro is the smartphone to get from OnePlus if you want the best that the company has to offer this year. It has the same processor found in the 8T and the model on sale has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. These specs help the 8 Pro achieve consistent, smooth performance and we like OnePlus’ take on Android, OxygenOS.

The 8 Pro’s screen is even more impressive than that of the 8T, as it’s a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 1440 x 3168 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Engadget’s Chris Velazco considers it one of the best displays he’s used on a smartphone thanks to the high-end specs, solid viewing angles and accurate color reproduction. The cameras are solid as well (although the telephoto lens could use some work), and while we would have liked to see a slightly larger battery included, the 8 Pro lasts about 12 hours on a single charge. Overall, it’s a flagship smartphone that can hold its own against the competition, making it a good option if you’ve been looking to upgrade or want to gift it to an Android lover in your life.

As we mentioned above, OnePlus sweetens the 8 Pro deal by throwing in a pair of OnePlus Buds for free. But if you’re only in need of new earbuds, you can snag a pair for only $1 at OnePlus today — if you’re quick about it. The company will have a limited number of $1 coupons for the OnePlus Buds beginning at 11am ET today, with another round becoming available at 1pm ET.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, bfcm20, hoilday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, OnePlus, OnePlus 8T, oneplus 8 pro, oneplus 8, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

View
Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT review: AMD returns to high-end PC gaming

Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT review: AMD returns to high-end PC gaming

View
MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

View
The best board games to gift this holiday season

The best board games to gift this holiday season

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr