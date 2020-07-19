OnePlus' true wireless earbuds make early appearance in software update

The launch of a new OnePlus 8 update has afforded fans of the Chinese company’s phones a look at its soon-to-be-launched wireless earbuds. Buried inside the phone’s APK is a series of renders of the as-yet unavailable headphones in three different colorways. That includes white, black and the altogether more interesting turquoise and green/yellow offering that’ll appeal to folks who want to make a statement.

In the latest OnePlus 8 update, OnePlus added a OnePlus Buds apk with full res images of the OnePlus Buds. Here are the renders. pic.twitter.com/KJFskESIpN — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 19, 2020

Around the same time, as if this leak had been planned or something, OnePlus’ official Instagram dropped a commercial for the new buds. The appended description simply read “$XX.XX,” which most folks would take to mean that the gear, when launched, will cost less than a hundred bucks. It looks, too, as if they will be branded as “OnePlus Pods,” again according to a reference within the APK.