Opera brings its gaming browser to mobile

In 2019, Opera launched a desktop browser for gamers to further distinguish itself from Google Chrome. Over the following months and years, it bolstered Opera GX with customization options, including Razer's Chroma lighting effects. And, in January, the browser maker doubled down on gaming by acquiring YoYo Games, the British company behind the game development platform GameMaker Studio 2. With an eye to expansion, Opera is now bringing its gaming browser to mobile. The company is beta testing Opera GX on iOS and Android starting today, with plans for a public launch in a few weeks.

So what sets it apart from regular browsers? For starters, Opera GX features a control panel that lets you set limits on CPU, RAM and network bandwidth. Mobile users can also utilize the fast action button to quickly access functions like search and to open and close tabs. Exporting elements from the world of gaming, the button also uses vibrations and haptic feedback.

You can also sync the mobile browser with the desktop version by scanning a QR code. Doing this will allow you to transfer across files of up to 10MB, links, YouTube videos, photos and various ephemera. Additional features include a built-in ad blocker and safeguards from crypto-miners.

By targeting a niche, albeit a massive one, Opera may have created a recipe for success. A formula that could help it to thrive under the shadow of Google Chrome. As of March, Opera GX had exceeded 9 million monthly active gamers across Windows and Mac. That marks a jump of 190 percent over the previous year, according to the company. The dedicated gaming browser has also grown to become the largest tech server on Discord, with 285,000 members.