Oppo's Reno Ace 2 has the world's fastest wireless charging (for now)

While we apparently have 30W wireless charging to look forward to on OnePlus’ next flagship phone, its sister company Oppo pulled a cheeky move earlier today by offering something more appealing. The freshly-announced Reno Ace 2 is the world’s first smartphone to support 40W wireless charging aka “AirVOOC,” which fully charges its 4,000mAh battery in 56 minutes via the optional wireless charger. Much like its non-5G predecessor (and the more recent Find X2 Pro), the phone also supports Oppo’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired fast charging, which takes charging time down to just 30 minutes.

Save for its 10W reverse wireless charging feature, the Reno Ace 2 holds the fastest charging time for both wired and wireless amongst commercially available smartphones. The Huawei P40 Pro and Pro+ come close with their own 40W wireless charging, which takes around an hour to charge up their 4,200mAh battery; but it only has up to 40W for wired charging. Just last month, Xiaomi demoed its own 40W wireless charging tech with a modified Mi 10 Pro (which originally does 30W), and its 4,000mAh battery apparently took just 40 minutes to be fully charged up. We shall see if Xiaomi can stay on track with its next major smartphone release. Let’s not forget that there’s also Vivo’s "Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W" which may arrive later this year, though it’s unclear how fast it will be for a battery of the same size.