Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

Oppo put in just as much effort in the accessories department. First of all, we have to talk about the SIM ejection tool — it’s basically a miniaturized Spear of Longinus, but with a shorter handle. Then you have the Unit-01-styled protection case, along with a pair of NERV-branded earbuds and a charger with design details from the mecha’s launch pad.

As you’d expect, the phone’s software interface received a similar design treatment, with my favorite being the animated A.T. Field overlay which shows up when the phone is being charged via SuperVOOC or AirVOOC. Speaking of, the bundled 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 adapter charges the 4,000mAh battery in just 30 minutes, whereas the optional EVA-themed 40W AirVOOC wireless charger takes 56 minutes.

Appearance differences aside, this 5G phone is identical to the regular Reno Ace 2, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC but with RAM and storage options limited to just 8GB and 256GB, respectively. There’s a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification, followed by Dolby Atmos stereo speakers to complete the multimedia experience. As for cameras, there’s a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera on the front, along with four on the back: a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera (Sony IMX586 sensor), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel special effects cameras.

According to Engadget Chinese, the Reno Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition will be joined by an Asuka Langley Soryu-themed Oppo Watch as well as Rei Ayanami-themed Enco W31 true wireless earbuds. These will all go on sale in China on June 1st, with the phone asking for 4,399 yuan (about $616), the watch for 2,199 yuan ($308) and the earbuds for 399 yuan ($56). Sadly, these will all be limited to 10,000 units each, and if you really want the 299-yuan ($42) EVA-themed wireless charging pad, good luck, as there will only be 5,000 of those.