Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

Once in a while, Neon Genesis Evangelion fans get giddy over a special edition phone (or camera) made just for them, and with 2020 marking the 25th anniversary of the anime (not to mention the upcoming movie Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time), there was bound to be some extra fun this year. Following the weirdly adorable Tamagotchi crossover from last month, there’s now an Oppo Reno Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition up for grabs in China. But you’ll need to work hard finding one, as production is limited to 10,000 units — a slight drop from the 30,000 units for last year’s Gundam edition Reno Ace.
Fan of the series will immediately recognize the "Human Instrumentality Project" look on the box — it’s as if NERV delivered this top secret document to you, for some bizarre reason. Then you’re greeted by a white capsule — clearly a take on the mecha’s entry plug — which conceals the actual device. The phone borrows many elements from Unit-01, including the purple paint job, fluorescent green accent and armor details. As a finishing touch, Oppo added an electroplated side profile of Unit-01 towards the bottom.