Orlando’s Super Nintendo World reportedly won't open until 2025

Nintendo fans will have to wait longer to visit a Super Nintendo World in the US. After a pandemic-related construction delay, Universal’s Epic Universe park in Orlando, which will include the Nintendo-themed attraction, will miss its originally planned 2023 opening date. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the Orlando Sentinel Universal informed him the park will now open sometime in early 2025.

After the news broke, the company published an update on Epic Universe. It didn’t announce a new opening date, but nor did it dispute the mayor’s comment either. Universal did confirm that work on the project has restarted after Comcast, its parent company, ordered a delay near the start of the pandemic. It said work will “begin immediately,” but also noted it will take “several months” for the project to re-staff and scale.

Other than to say the site will eventually span 750-acres and include a theme park, entertainment center, as well as hotels, shops and restaurants, Universal hasn’t shared its specific vision for Epic Universe. We know it will include a Super Nintendo World attraction, but it’s not clear if that will open at the same time as the rest of the park.